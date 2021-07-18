Advertisement

Rodón dominates through 7, White Sox blank Astros 4-0

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Houston Astros during the...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Carlos Rodón allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and the Chicago White Sox topped the Houston Astros 4-0.

Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second straight game after losing their first five this season to Houston.

Chicago has won seven of eight to move to the top of the American League standings.

Rodón struck out 10 and walked none in this meeting of division leaders.

Houston’s Framber Valdez yielded four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

