Penn alum Sarah Hildebrandt just wanted to compete, no matter the circumstances

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the Olympics were postponed last year, it threw all athletes for a loop, including Penn grad Sarah Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt has qualified for the Women’s Freestyle 50 KG.

She’s spent the last year training for this opportunity and was ready to compete under any circumstances, as long as it meant she could compete.

“Once they postponed the Games, I told myself from then on out, ‘if you could just let me get my shot at my medal, I won’t complain about anything.’” Hildebrandt said. “‘I won’t go to Opening Ceremonies. I won’t need any of the hoopla. I won’t need fans. Like just give me my shot. And then everything else becomes like a bonus right? I feel like I’ve really zoned myself into ‘I want my opportunity to step on the mat and earn the medal that I’m working towards and everything else is just extra at that point.’ Yes I 100% wish my family was going to be there. But maybe I’ll just have to make another run in 2024. "

Hildebrandt left for Tokyo this Saturday.

She won’t be competing until the final week of the Olympics.

