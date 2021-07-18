Advertisement

Penn alum Sarah Hildebrandt just wanted to compete, no matter the circumstances

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the Olympics were postponed last year, it threw all athletes for a loop, including Penn grad Sarah Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt has qualified for the Women’s Freestyle 50 KG.

She’s spent the last year training for this opportunity and was ready to compete under any circumstances, as long as it meant she could compete.

“Once they postponed the Games, I told myself from then on out, ‘if you could just let me get my shot at my medal, I won’t complain about anything.’” Hildebrandt said. “‘I won’t go to Opening Ceremonies. I won’t need any of the hoopla. I won’t need fans. Like just give me my shot. And then everything else becomes like a bonus right? I feel like I’ve really zoned myself into ‘I want my opportunity to step on the mat and earn the medal that I’m working towards and everything else is just extra at that point.’ Yes I 100% wish my family was going to be there. But maybe I’ll just have to make another run in 2024. "

Hildebrandt left for Tokyo this Saturday.

She won’t be competing until the final week of the Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall
Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe
Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man killed in head-on crash in Elkhart County

Latest News

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins...
Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1
South Bend wins in nine innings for the first time in three days, and clinched their second...
Cubs ride five-run eighth to take series win
Rowan Wick Strikes out the Side in Rehab Appearance as Cubs Win Fourth Straight
South Bend Cubs win fourth straight
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a two-un home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the...
Contreras, Cubs rally for 4-2 victory over Diamondbacks