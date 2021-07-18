Advertisement

Kelly, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Cubs 6-4

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar (5) celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar (5) celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs with Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Kelly needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs’ lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes.

He was helped by two spectacular catches by Kole Calhoun.

The D-backs have won five of the past six games Kelly has started.

Joakim Soria earned his fourth save, one day after blowing a 2-1 lead by giving up three runs in the ninth.

