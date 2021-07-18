Advertisement

Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins after the White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 10-1 in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter, José Abreu launched a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 10-1.

Tim Anderson, Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep as the White Sox broke out against the Astros after dropping the first five games in the season series by a combined 34-9 score.

Anderson finished with three hits, and Burger’s seventh-inning solo shot was his first career homer.

7/17/2021 11:33:23 PM (GMT -4:00)

