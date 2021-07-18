Advertisement

Fundraising gala held to benefit Friendship Botanic Gardens

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City’s Friendship Botanic Gardens held its annual fundraising gala at Firefly Farm in La Porte Saturday evening.

The “Party with Your Posse” gala featured both a silent and live auction, an over-the-top Western steak dinner, line dancing and live music.

All the proceeds from Saturday’s gala will go toward enhancing the Friendship Botanic Gardens to better serve the community as it continues to grow. The gardens say they want to cultivate a space where people can come and feel good while enjoying time with their family.

“We’re moving on up in a lot of ways and people love the garden,” John Leinweber, board president of the Friendship Botanic Gardens, said. “I can honestly say one thing that I think is so interesting, the garden is not overwhelming. And they love the beauty of it. The trail creek goes through it and there’s beautiful dunes all the way around it. The bones are so extraordinary, and people come out of there saying, ‘You know what, everyone’s smiling here, and I’m smiling, I just love it.’ It’s something to get your arms around, it’s not something you’re overwhelmed with.”

Friendship Botanic Gardens says their membership has increased by two hundred and twenty-five percent since last year, and they expect that number to continue to rise moving forward.

