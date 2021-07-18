Contreras, Cubs rally for 4-2 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) - Willson Contreras capped Chicago’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth.

Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria.

Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.

Rex Brothers got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save.

7/17/2021 8:46:33 PM (GMT -4:00)