Community dedicates wood carving to late South Bend resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the South Bend and Mishawaka communities gathered in front of the Potawatomi Zoo Saturday afternoon to dedicate an eagle and eaglet tree carving in memory of a longtime South Bend Parks and Recreation employee.

Suzanne Goodchild passed away in April 2010 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. The oak carving was specially designed and sculpted to honor Goodchild.

Former colleagues describe her as someone who worked tirelessly as an advocate for parks and recreation for over 20 years. Goodchild’s family says she will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, community leader and trusted friend.

“People that know me,” Goodchild’s brother Rod Goodchild said, “They say, ‘You’re so lucky to have such a special lady. That was your sister, Sue.’ We would dance everywhere. Every wedding, every reception, every time we would be at school or anything else. She was always the ballerina and we never had to worry about if we were going to place or not because she would always win. I just would dance, dance, dance.”

The oak carving is now on display at the front entrance of the Potawatomi Zoo. The South Bend Parks Department says it is gratifying to see Goodchild recognized for her passion and dedication to the community.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.