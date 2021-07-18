Advertisement

Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins that also scored Jonathan Schoop, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win.

The game was the seventh in a row between the teams.

Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit.

The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday’s doubleheader was rained out.

The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

7/18/2021 4:37:16 PM (GMT -4:00)

