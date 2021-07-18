Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win

DETROIT (AP) - Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win.

The game was the seventh in a row between the teams.

Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit.

The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday’s doubleheader was rained out.

The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

7/18/2021 4:37:16 PM (GMT -4:00)