Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition holds vaccine clinic

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A vaccine clinic in Elkhart Saturday helped address the low vaccination rates among the Hispanic population in the area.

In a campaign titled “Unite Against Covid-19” the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition worked with several community partners to get more shots into arms, specifically for communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Pfizer vaccine was given to anyone over the age of 12 who has not yet been vaccinated.

Those with the NIHHC say addressing peoples’ safety concerns with the vaccine is critical.

“We know that Hispanics has been one of the populations that has been less willing to get the vaccine. So it is our goal that we are organizing an event in a place where they feel comfortable, they feel safe, they feel welcome. They know that it’s going to be culturally sensitive. Everyone is speaking Spanish to them. That is going to make the process easier for them,” NIHHC Executive Director Liliana Quintero said.

Second doses for those who attended Saturday’s clinic are already scheduled for August 7.

