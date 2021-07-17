Advertisement

McCullers, Brantley help Astros beat White Sox 7-1

Houston Astros relief pitcher Andre Scrubb, left, celebrates with catcher Martin Maldonado...
Houston Astros relief pitcher Andre Scrubb, left, celebrates with catcher Martin Maldonado after the Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-1 in a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 7-1 in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.

Michael Brantley homered and Myles Straw drove in three runs as the Astros improved to a big league-best 43-22 against teams with a .500 or better record.

The White Sox won five in a row before the All-Star break, closing out a 6-3 road trip.

But they were outplayed again by the Astros, who rolled to a four-game sweep in their first meeting of the season last month in Houston.

7/16/2021 11:24:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

