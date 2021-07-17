McCullers, Brantley help Astros beat White Sox 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 7-1 in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.

Michael Brantley homered and Myles Straw drove in three runs as the Astros improved to a big league-best 43-22 against teams with a .500 or better record.

The White Sox won five in a row before the All-Star break, closing out a 6-3 road trip.

But they were outplayed again by the Astros, who rolled to a four-game sweep in their first meeting of the season last month in Houston.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/16/2021 11:24:14 PM (GMT -4:00)