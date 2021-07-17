Advertisement

Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people gather in St. Joseph, Michigan to kick off the “Love Local Weekend.”

“Celebrating all things Southwest Michigan. Not only will you see great local events, you will also have new menu items, specials, free gift wrapping and different things happening all throughout Southwest Michigan,” said Events & Operations Manager of St. Joe Today Daniele Crevier.

Friday, hundreds of people checked out the Mike Yore Memorial Car Show along Lake Blvd.

Mike Franke has been showing off his sweet ride for years.

“...there seems to be a lot more people besides just car people here. It makes it fun and kids love that car,” said Franke.

“St. Joe Today took over the Mike Yore Memorial Car Show over ten years ago, so we have been running the car show for a long time, but the car show has been here even longer, so we are really excited for it to be a part of the community and to have everyone come out,” Crevier said.

There’s also free a movie night, concerts, races and a Farmers Market.

“Really it’s just a celebration of Southwest Michigan. We want to invite not only the community members and residents, but just have visitors and tourists enjoy our town and what we love to do,” Crevier said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
She'll be suspended without pay.
Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations, will remain on the force
Eight IU students sue the school, see preliminary injunction.
Indiana University students seek preliminary injunction to stop vaccine mandate
The first four winners are named in Michigan's vaccine lottery.
First 4 winners announced in Michigan vaccine lottery
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

Monthly reminder: 16 Buddy Check
A new treatment is helping patients live a happy, pain-free life.
Medical Moment: Preventing diabetes
Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
Niles Community Schools hosted a Career Exploration Camp this week to give middle school...
Niles students visit various worksites during Career Exploration Camp