Love Local Weekend in Downtown St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people gather in St. Joseph, Michigan to kick off the “Love Local Weekend.”

“Celebrating all things Southwest Michigan. Not only will you see great local events, you will also have new menu items, specials, free gift wrapping and different things happening all throughout Southwest Michigan,” said Events & Operations Manager of St. Joe Today Daniele Crevier.

Friday, hundreds of people checked out the Mike Yore Memorial Car Show along Lake Blvd.

Mike Franke has been showing off his sweet ride for years.

“...there seems to be a lot more people besides just car people here. It makes it fun and kids love that car,” said Franke.

“St. Joe Today took over the Mike Yore Memorial Car Show over ten years ago, so we have been running the car show for a long time, but the car show has been here even longer, so we are really excited for it to be a part of the community and to have everyone come out,” Crevier said.

There’s also free a movie night, concerts, races and a Farmers Market.

“Really it’s just a celebration of Southwest Michigan. We want to invite not only the community members and residents, but just have visitors and tourists enjoy our town and what we love to do,” Crevier said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.