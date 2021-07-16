Students learn how to run a business for “Lemonade Day”

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Students with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County are working with local businesses this summer to create lemon-inspired treats.

It’s part of Junior Achievement’s “Lemonade Day” program.

The program started a decade ago, and teaches students how to run a business and market a product.

Thursday they made a lemon blueberry cobbler ice cream at Vanilla Bean Creamery.

“How much it costs per unit and what does that look like in terms of budgeting all of that and actually selling the items,” said Area Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Rubin Nieto.

This cobbler will be sold at the store and some of the proceeds will go back to the Boys & Girls Clubs to help with programming.

“For our kids to not only learn about owning a business and running a business, but getting out in the community and working with such an impactful community partner like Vanilla Bean Creamery,” Nieto said.

The Club’s mission is to empower students - giving them experiences and confidence to dream big.

“You don’t have to be smart to do it. You just have to have an optimistic attitude - an attitude that you can do it,” said Co-owner of Vanilla Bean Creamery Clara Miller.

“Vanilla Bean Creamery gets some opportunity for some PR and our kids get to learn amazing things from someone who left their industry, jumped into a new industry, and reinvented themselves and created a great business,” Nieto said.

“She’s actually made me start thinking about what I would want to do in the future, making a company such as hers. I was thinking tacos, like tacos is my favorite food of all time. Why not make a taco shop? If she can do it, so can I,” said Student Isaiah Mashburn.

There are other Lemonade Days coming up.

The Nappanee Club is partnering with Rocket Science Ice Cream on Saturday July 17.

The Goshen Club is partnering with Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn and The Chief Ice Cream.

The Middlebury Club is partnering with Legendary Grind on July 28.

