St. Joe grad Tyler Beck always dreamed of pitching at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe grad Tyler Beck returned home as a member of the Cedar Rapids Kernels as he took the mound against the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night.

Beck says he had roughly 70 friends and family members throughout the stands cheering him on.

As a kid, Beck would come to Four Winds Field and says its a dream come true to have been able to pitch here.

“Yeah it’s kind of wild,” Beck said. “Like even then the South Bend Silver Hawks way back in the day and all of that. When you’re like that little 10-12 year-old and all that, you just like look at these guys and you’re like wow. You don’t really know the difference between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball. That’s kind of the biggest difference now. It was wild. Looking back, it was a little nostalgic.”

Beck says he first thought about this moment four years ago.

But realistically he thought it could actually happen three months ago during spring training.

