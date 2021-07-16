Advertisement

South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.

The store will be just under 12,500 square feet according to a construction design release filed in October 2020.

Real-estate management company Kite Realty and Notre Dame are the two entities listed as being involved with the project.

“The addition of the iconic Trader Joe’s grocery is great news for South Bend,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said.

Trader Joe’s is a specialty market with more than 500 locations nationwide. The market sells items like fresh produce, various cheeses, wine and countless gluten-free options.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
She'll be suspended without pay.
Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations, will remain on the force
Eight IU students sue the school, see preliminary injunction.
Indiana University students seek preliminary injunction to stop vaccine mandate
The first four winners are named in Michigan's vaccine lottery.
First 4 winners announced in Michigan vaccine lottery
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

Several new restaurants are in the works here in Michiana.
New restaurants coming to Michiana
Niles Community Schools hosted a Career Exploration Camp this week to give middle school...
Niles students visit various worksites during Career Exploration Camp
Two cases decided, one man on the loose
Marshall County Grand Jury in session this week, one man still on the loose
When high school science teacher Elizabeth Gunn learned that a close friend is experiencing...
Local high school teacher donates kidney to person in need
If you love cars, and are looking to have some fun, head on over to St. Joe.
Love Local Weekend 6pm vosot