South Bend Trader Joe’s expected to open this fall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.

The store will be just under 12,500 square feet according to a construction design release filed in October 2020.

Real-estate management company Kite Realty and Notre Dame are the two entities listed as being involved with the project.

“The addition of the iconic Trader Joe’s grocery is great news for South Bend,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said.

Trader Joe’s is a specialty market with more than 500 locations nationwide. The market sells items like fresh produce, various cheeses, wine and countless gluten-free options.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.