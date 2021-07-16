Advertisement

Sloooowly drying out...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DRIER WEATHER COMING... A dreary, wet, and cool mid-July day here in Michiana. And the rain showers will taper to spotty sprinkles overnight...and we still have a chance for a shower or thundershower in some spots on Saturday. But, overall, it will be a drier and milder day with times of sunshine. Sunday will become mostly sunny, and that sunshine continues well into next week...

Tonight: Cloudy with light showers around this evening...just spotty sprinkles overnight. Low: 65, Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Clouds early, then a mix of sun and clouds and milder. Some spots may get a shower or t’shower. High: 78, Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 63

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer. High: 82

