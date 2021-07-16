Silver Alert issued for missing Dyer man

Dyer, Ind. (WNDU) - The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Gregory Hetrick.

He was last seen Wednesday, July 14, wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt with black shorts, and he was using his walker. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Call 219-660-0000 or 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

From Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Gregory Hetrick, a 60 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt with black shorts, and he was using his walker.

Gregory Hetrick is missing from Dyer, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gregory Hetrick, contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert

