Silver Alert issued for missing Dyer man

He was last seen Wednesday, July 14, wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt with...
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Dyer, Ind. (WNDU) - The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Gregory Hetrick.

He was last seen Wednesday, July 14, wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt with black shorts, and he was using his walker. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Call 219-660-0000 or 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

From Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Gregory Hetrick is missing from Dyer, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gregory Hetrick, contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

