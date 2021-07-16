Advertisement

Postponed Olympics let BMX Freestyle rider Hannah Roberts find her motivation

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAHAN, Mich. (WNDU) - We are just one week away from the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo as athletes all over the world are making their final preparations to compete.

For many of us, 2020 put a lot of things into perspective.

The same can be said for local BMX Freestyle rider Hannah Roberts, who now has a new take on her sports.

“It came as a shock,” Roberts said.

No one saw it coming.

“2020 was definitely a weird year after the Olympics were postponed,” Roberts said.

Buchanan native Hannah Roberts was in full training mode gearing up to head over to Tokyo when the whole world shut down.

“I had hoped that Tokyo was still going to happen just because you know it’s the first Olympics,” Roberts said. “It’d be mind-blowing if it just completely got cancelled because the last four years have just been solely dedicated to Tokyo.”

Roberts was preparing to compete in BMX Freestyle, the first time it’s ever been in the Olympics.

She continued to train in North Carolina along with other riders, forming their own bubble.

“We had specific restrictions that were insane for a while between our group so that we could still train and keep everybody safe,” Roberts said. “We did everything that we could to try and keep everything as normal as possible. We even built a gym in the skate park.”

With competitions on hold, Roberts had time to focus on herself.

“For the personal growth side, I grew as a person completely,” Roberts said. “Having that time at home I was able to set up home roots in North Carolina, bought a house, got dogs, got married.”

For years, all Roberts had known was competitions.

“Because competitions were the only things that we were doing,” Roberts said. “In 2019, you’d come home from one trip, you’d have four days at home and you’d have to leave for another for like two weeks.”

Without them, she had time to take a step back and go back to the start.

“Once it all got taken away, you really have to reevaluate and see why you fell in love with the sport and why you want to get better as a whole because you’re driving aspect was not there,” Roberts said.

She was able to rediscover her motivation so now she’s ready to compete.

“BMX was the one thing I could feel completely free in and I had all the say in the world as what I could do on my bike,” Roberts said. “I do whatever I want, when I want. I could go wherever at the skate park. I could learn as I want. I couldn’t learn any tricks if want. Everything was under my control. Honestly, I just love the options that it brings to you so that’s what kept me motivated.”

Hannah is still training in North Carolina now before she leaves for Tokyo next week.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
She'll be suspended without pay.
Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations, will remain on the force
Eight IU students sue the school, see preliminary injunction.
Indiana University students seek preliminary injunction to stop vaccine mandate
The first four winners are named in Michigan's vaccine lottery.
First 4 winners announced in Michigan vaccine lottery
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

With competitions on hold, Roberts had time to focus on herself.
Postponed Olympics let BMX Freestyle rider Hannah Roberts find her motivation
Beck says he had roughly 70 friends and family members throughout the stands cheering him on.
St. Joe grad Tyler Beck always dreamed of pitching at Four Winds Field
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson hits an RBI double off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron...
Braves acquire OF Joc Pederson in trade with Cubs
For the past month, he has been putting in the work over at Rolfs as he prepares trade his blue...
J.R. Konieczny ready to make an impact for Notre Dame