Niles students visit various worksites during Career Exploration Camp

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools hosted a Career Exploration Camp this week to give middle school students a chance to learn more about future career opportunities.

During the week, students learned about agriculture, graphic design, automotive technology, culinary arts and health sciences through hands-on activities.

The camp is designed to help students further immerse themselves in activities they enjoy and begin to have them think of different career fields they may be interested in for the future.

“The first thing we want them to take away is the excitement and the drive to go into these fields,” Niles High School art teacher Peter Helm said. “Because we’re trying to teach for their lifetime, not just for this week. It’s not important that they retain all this information for now, it’s important that they enjoy it and they want to keep pursuing it.”

Niles schools have various programs in place for students to continue learning about the field they’re interested in once school starts again.

