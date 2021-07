(WNDU) - It’s July 16, which means it’s time for our 16 Buddy Check.

Be sure to remind your buddy to make sure she is up to date on her mammograms, and to report any changes she notices in her breasts promptly to her physician. And make sure you are up to date, too...

For more information, head to wndu.com/page/buddy-check/.

