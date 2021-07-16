Medical Moment: Preventing diabetes

There is no cure for a painful inflammation of the pancreas. And often, kids with the disease are left with a lifetime of pain.

But now, a new treatment is helping them live a happy, pain-free life.

Hera and Oscar, Moshoe the snake, Taco the turtle and a chinchilla named Bubbles… Lilah Ford’s pals kept her company when she was so sick she couldn’t get out of bed.

“Like a sharp pain that would go from my stomach, like all the way to my back,” Lilah says.

“Just every couple months, it would hit and she’d be in constant pain for about a week,” says Leah Ford, Lilah’s mom.

Born with hereditary pancreatitis, her dad knows first-hand the pain his daughter was dealing with. “You couldn’t even imagine,” says Joe Ford. “Having experienced that, knowing that she’s got to live with that. Terrible.”

Rainbow Babies and Children’s Surgeon Jordan Winter removed Lilah’s gallbladder, spleen and most of her pancreas. “If you take out the disease, the patient is often cured, which is really exciting,” Winter says.

But islet cells in the pancreas make insulin. Without one, diabetes is almost certain, almost, until now.

“What is really innovative as an option for patients with pancreatitis is the auto islet transfusion,” Winter says. “We were able to give her islet cells, which make insulin back to her.”

Lilah’s diseased pancreas was taken to a lab and the islet cells were removed.

“The next day we take Lilah back to the operating room and infuse those islet cells directly into her liver,” Winter says. “In that case, her liver becomes her new endocrine organ or insulin producing organ.”

Lilah will need to check her insulin levels regularly, but so far so good. “I don’t have this pain anymore,” she says.

“Now she’s basically as normal as it’s gets again,” Joe says. “It’s great to hear laughter.”

Doctors hope that in the future, researchers will not only be able to take islet cells from the pancreas, but also regenerate even more in the lab, giving patients an even greater chance at not becoming diabetic.

