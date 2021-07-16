Marshall County Grand Jury in session this week, one man still on the loose

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Prosecutor held a press conference on Friday to announce that a grand jury has reached a decision in two cases, and in another case police are still looking for a suspect in connection to a fire.

Marshall Count Prosecutor Nelson Chipman says it has been well over a year since he has been able to utilize a grand jury and that is due to COVID-19.

“A person of interest is a man by the name of Scotty Van Hawk,” Chipman says.

Van Hawk is a person of interest in a that occurred in October of 2019 in Culver, Indiana.

Kosciusko County also wants...that’s the last known county of residence of Mr Van Hawk, and they have warrants out as well. We’re asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Van Hawk,” Chipman adds.

Another case discussed on Friday was a person hit and killed by a car in March of 2020.

“The driver of the vehicle Brittany Nicole Burch Jensen 24-years-old from Walkerton.”

No indictment there from the grand jury.

I another case heard this week by the grand jury did result in an indictment; two felonies. The incident involved a semi rear-ending another vehicle back in February of this year, one person died.

“Melia Bryrer, 33 years of age from Bremen,” Chipman says, naming the deceased.

A man is now facing serious charges.

“Reckless homicide, alleging that Delbert Ray Polenske did recklessly kill Melia Bryrer by operating a truck in plain conscious and unjustifiable disregard of harm that might result from the manner in which the truck was operated,” Chipman says. The prosecutor says a level 5 felony could carry a sentence of one to six years in prison.

These cases made progress in those grand jury proceedings, but Scotty Van Hawk is still out there and police are on the lookout.

If you know anything about Van Hawk’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Indiana State Police Bremen post at (574) 546-4900.

