Advertisement

Man killed in head-on crash in Elkhart County

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a head-on crash Friday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of State Road 120, near County Road 29.

Police have not released the name of the man who died. They say he crossed the center line, hitting another car head on. The driver of that car has a broken leg.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
Eight IU students sue the school, see preliminary injunction.
Indiana University students seek preliminary injunction to stop vaccine mandate
She'll be suspended without pay.
Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations, will remain on the force
The first four winners are named in Michigan's vaccine lottery.
First 4 winners announced in Michigan vaccine lottery
A young girl was shot Saturday evening at the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County.
15-year-old suspect in court for Castle Point shooting

Latest News

He was last seen Wednesday, July 14, wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt with...
Silver Alert issued for missing Dyer man
Lehman’s Orchards in Niles has you covered with all things cherry.
Celebrating National Cherry Day
Britain Avenue Bridge over Ox Creek
Benton Harbor bridge may be renamed after girl killed in 1996 sidewalk collapse
Jacob Carreon-Hamilton
Elkhart man pleads guilty in Fort Wayne death, dismemberment case