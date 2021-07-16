Man killed in head-on crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a head-on crash Friday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of State Road 120, near County Road 29.

Police have not released the name of the man who died. They say he crossed the center line, hitting another car head on. The driver of that car has a broken leg.

