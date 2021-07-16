Local high school teacher donates kidney to person in need

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - When high school science teacher Elizabeth Gunn learned that a close friend is experiencing kidney failure with no relatives who are a match, she didn’t hesitate to get tested and see if she could help.

“It was just a no-brainer to me. If you could help someone, if you could save someone’s life, who wouldn’t do it? That’s kind of how I felt. I mean, I didn’t even have to think about it. My immediate response was yes,” Gunn said.

It seemed too good to be true when the results came back showing she is a great match for a kidney transplant.

“I was super excited. I wanted to shout and scream and jump up and down and celebrate. We’re not blood-related at all, but apparently, we are as close a match as sisters can be,” Gunn said.

As a local high school biology teacher, Gunn says this will be a unique teaching opportunity for her students.

“It’s real-world relevant. I can share this with my students. It’s a great story, especially for a biology teacher,” Gunn said.

Gunn’s friends are calling her a superhero for helping save someone’s life, but Gunn says she is just doing the right thing.

“Why wouldn’t I do that? Why wouldn’t I bring her some joy and happiness and a chance to live her life with her children and her future,” Gunn said.

Gunn says she feels some nerves headed into the transplant surgery next week, but she just hopes her story will inspire others to take that leap of faith and consider donating an organ to someone in need.

“It’s been quite a journey and quite an eye-opening process, and I’m happy to share my story if it brings more attention and gets more people living donors.”

Gunn is scheduled to undergo the kidney transplant surgery next Tuesday at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

