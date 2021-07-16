Advertisement

Indiana restarts pandemic unemployment benefits

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Indiana will once again begin paying pandemic unemployment benefits.

This comes after the state court of appeals denied the attempt to stop the payments.

So far, the state has paid 25,000 claims. At this time last year, the state had an unemployment rate of 11 percent. It now stands at four percent.

“So, as we move in this positive direction, our goal at the {Department of Workforce Development} is to ensure that every unemployment insurance claim receives the benefits to which he or she is dealt and to provide training, and tools and job opportunities,” says Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “Those goals remain the same.”

Indiana has paid out $8.6 billion in unemployment to over 875,000 people since the pandemic began. That is more than the previous five years combined.

