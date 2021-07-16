First Alert Weather Day: Pockets of Heavy Rain Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Looks like a best-case scenario. Most of the very heavy rain stays just to our South. The scattered showers and storms will still bring periods of heavy rain throughout the day and could lead parts of Michiana to receive up to 2 inches of rain. Scattered showers stick around throughout the day. Watch for localized flooding under some of those heavier bands of rain through the evening. High of 76.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible throughout the overnight hours. Keeping the cloud cover and staying muggy. Low of 63.

SATURDAY: A few isolated showers during the morning with the cloud cover will slowly begin to move out throughout the day. A few rays of sunshine may be seen into the early evening. Warmer. High of 78.

SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend will lead to a mixture of sun and clouds with warmer air moving back in. Highs in the lower 80s with increasing sunshine. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: The sunny and dry pattern continues for much of the week with just a slight chance of some overnight showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Keeping the sunshine around until we see the chance for scattered showers come back late next week. Highs remain in the middle 80s during next week.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 83

Thursday’s Low: 72

Precipitation: Trace

