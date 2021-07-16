Advertisement

Elkhart man pleads guilty in Fort Wayne death, dismemberment case

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton
Jacob Carreon-Hamilton(The Goshen News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is pleading guilty to his role in the death and dismemberment of a Fort Wayne man back in April.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20, is one of the suspects in the killing of Shane Nguyen, 55. Carreon-Hamilton is charged with assisting a criminal in a murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement.

He and Matthew Cramer, 21, reportedly took a ride from Elkhart to Fort Wayne with Nguyen. When they arrived, Cramer allegedly killed Nguyen at a storage unit and dismembered the body.

The Goshen News reports Carreon-Hamilton is set to be sentenced in December shortly after Cramer’s trial.

