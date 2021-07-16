Downtown Dowagiac hosts Summer in the City Festival

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The annual Summer in the City Festival is happening Friday and Saturday in Downtown Dowagiac.

The event is being hosted by the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and they’re glad to celebrate once again after last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID.

This weekend’s celebration features live music, food, games and rides for children and various vendors. The festival is meant to bring the Dowagiac community closer, as well as show visitors all that the city has to offer.

“I love seeing the new people,” Dowagiac community member Ky’sha Johnson said. “I love people coming in. And I love when people are surprised and amazed by all the wonderful things that are provided for them. I look forward to that. It’s just nice to see people be like, ‘Ooh,’ and get something that they didn’t expect and it’s just life-changing for them.”

Saturday’s events kick-off at 9:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m.

