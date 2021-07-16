Advertisement

Competency hearing in Grace Ross murder case delayed

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A hearing for a 14-year-old boy accused of murder and molestation has been delayed.

Six-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area close to the New Carlisle apartment complex where she lived.

Statements made in court Friday indicate that the doctor’s reports are not yet complete. That hearing has been reset for Aug. 12, and the trial date was reset for Sept. 22 and 23.

