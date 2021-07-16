Advertisement

Celebrating National Cherry Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the day to indulge in all things cherries because July 16th is National Cherry Day!

Lehman’s Orchards in Niles has you covered with all things cherry.

The farm store offers everything from cherry wine to jam and even cherry salsa.

You can even purchase frozen cherries for all your baking needs.

And while cherry U-Pick is closed for the day because of the weather, you can pick to your hearts’ content this weekend.

“You can freeze them, that’s probably the best thing to do,” said Steve Lecklider, farm manager. “People will have their cherries pitted and they’ll freeze the cherries in different size bags, usually about a gallon or so zip lock. And then that’s enough for a couple pies or a couple cobblers.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus
Eight IU students sue the school, see preliminary injunction.
Indiana University students seek preliminary injunction to stop vaccine mandate
The first four winners are named in Michigan's vaccine lottery.
First 4 winners announced in Michigan vaccine lottery
A young girl was shot Saturday evening at the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County.
15-year-old suspect in court for Castle Point shooting
She'll be suspended without pay.
Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations, will remain on the force

Latest News

Britain Avenue Bridge over Ox Creek
Benton Harbor bridge may be renamed after girl killed in 1996 sidewalk collapse
Jacob Carreon-Hamilton
Elkhart man pleads guilty in Fort Wayne death, dismemberment case
Students learn how to run a business for “Lemonade Day”
Students learn how to run a business for “Lemonade Day”
She'll be suspended without pay.
Elkhart police officer found guilty of conduct violations, will remain on the force