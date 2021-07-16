Celebrating National Cherry Day

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the day to indulge in all things cherries because July 16th is National Cherry Day!

Lehman’s Orchards in Niles has you covered with all things cherry.

The farm store offers everything from cherry wine to jam and even cherry salsa.

You can even purchase frozen cherries for all your baking needs.

And while cherry U-Pick is closed for the day because of the weather, you can pick to your hearts’ content this weekend.

“You can freeze them, that’s probably the best thing to do,” said Steve Lecklider, farm manager. “People will have their cherries pitted and they’ll freeze the cherries in different size bags, usually about a gallon or so zip lock. And then that’s enough for a couple pies or a couple cobblers.”

