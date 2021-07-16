Advertisement

Braves acquire OF Joc Pederson in trade with Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson hits an RBI double off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron...
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson hits an RBI double off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Chicago. Sergio Alcantara scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.

Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 73 games.

The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Cubs in free agency in February.

The Braves are looking to return to the playoffs, but their pursuit of a fourth straight NL East title took a hit when Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Miami.

