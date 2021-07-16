Benton Harbor bridge may be renamed after girl killed in 1996 sidewalk collapse

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City Commissioners are considering renaming of a bridge after a girl killed in a collapse 25 years ago.

Twijuana Marie Floyd, 12, died in 1996 when the sidewalk gave way at the Britain Avenue Bridge over Ox Creek.

Floyd was on her way to class at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School at the time.

The Herald Palladium reports a name change for the bridge will be considered at a meeting Monday evening. If approved, a dedication ceremony will be held later this summer.

