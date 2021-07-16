Beacon Health System requiring employees to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(WNDU) - Beacon Health System announced that it will require everyone employed by the health system or regularly working at a Beacon facility to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1, 2021.

This comes after numerous other health systems in Michiana announced similar requirements.

Beacon Health System also issued this statement: “Our goal is that everyone who works for Beacon Health System will continue serving our patients. We will address any individual concerns with associates on a one-on-one basis. We understand that some individuals may choose to leave the organization. However, we have a responsibility to our patients, to our community and to each other to lead by example and provide the safest environment possible for everyone.”

More from Beacon Health System:

As a healthcare leader, Beacon Health System believes it is important to demonstrate a commitment to delivering outstanding care by providing the safest environment possible and putting patients first by requiring associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Following the same process as other required vaccines, associates have the opportunity to request an exemption.

There is an overwhelming volume of research and consistent conclusions in reliable, peer reviewed medical studies that strongly support the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Immunization has been shown to be very safe and the single most effective method of preventing transmission, hospitalization and death from the virus.

Beacon Health System’s hospitals and front-line workers have and continue to see firsthand how dangerous and deadly this virus can be. Getting vaccinated is the most important and responsible action the organization can take for the safety and well-being of its patients, visitors, associates and community, said Kreg Gruber, CEO of Beacon Health System.

“We all chose healthcare to make a difference in people’s lives,” Gruber said. “This last year has shown that our commitment to our patients and the community has never been stronger. I’m confident we will all do our part to step up in our collective fight against COVID-19.”

