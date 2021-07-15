Advertisement

SBPD officers spend time with students

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

South Bend police officers were invited to the East Bank Learning Center to hang out with students Thursday morning.

They spent time with the kids by reading books, making police hats, playing outside and answered questions.

Some of the questions had to do with lights and sirens so instead of just explaining, they decided to bring the kids outside and show them.

Some of the students got to sit in the front seat and turn on the sirens.

They also got to check out some of the officers’ gear that they keep in their cars.

