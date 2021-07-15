Portion of North Shore Drive closed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert you need to know about in South Bend.

North Shore Drive is now closed from Leeper to Niles Avenue.

A section of the East Bank Trail from Angela Boulevard to North Shore Drive is also closed.

You can see the detour routes in the video above.

They require you to use Leeper and Niles avenues.

North Shore Drive is expected to reopen in mid-August.

