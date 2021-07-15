One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a motorcycle crash in southwest Michigan.

It happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of US 12 and Tharp Lake Road in Cass County’s Mason Township.

The motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old Lon Franklin, was heading west when a car heading north didn’t stop and hit his back tire.

The motorcycle swerved off the road and into a field.

Franklin was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.