One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a motorcycle crash in southwest Michigan.
It happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of US 12 and Tharp Lake Road in Cass County’s Mason Township.
The motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old Lon Franklin, was heading west when a car heading north didn’t stop and hit his back tire.
The motorcycle swerved off the road and into a field.
Franklin was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
