One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a motorcycle crash in southwest Michigan.

It happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of US 12 and Tharp Lake Road in Cass County’s Mason Township.

The motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old Lon Franklin, was heading west when a car heading north didn’t stop and hit his back tire.

The motorcycle swerved off the road and into a field.

Franklin was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

