Advertisement

Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over US Olympic team 93-85

Team WNBA's Arike Ogunbowale holds up the MVP trophy after Team WNBA defeated United States in...
Team WNBA's Arike Ogunbowale holds up the MVP trophy after Team WNBA defeated United States in a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and the WNBA All-Star team beat the U.S. Olympic team 93-85 in the league’s All-Star Game.

It wasn’t a typical All-Star Game with the teams playing hard on both ends of the court for the entire game. Usually there isn’t much defense played until late in the fourth quarter. T

he WNBA team led 75-73 midway through the fourth quarter before Ogunbowale had a four-point play to extend the advantage to six.

The Olympic squad rallied within 83-78 before Ogunbowale, who earned MVP honors for the game, hit another 3-pointer and posed to the crowd, which included many current and former WNBA players and team owners.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/14/2021 10:12:54 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

A young girl was shot Saturday evening at the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County.
15-year-old suspect in court for Castle Point shooting
Sam Anello
Judge throws out Wiegand family suit against Royal Caribbean
The first four winners are named in Michigan's vaccine lottery.
First 4 winners announced in Michigan vaccine lottery
Eight IU students sue the school, see preliminary injunction.
Indiana University students seek preliminary injunction to stop vaccine mandate
Lake Michigan
Unidentified body pulled from Lake Michigan

Latest News

South Bend Cubs beat Cedar Rapids Kernels 8-7
South Bend Cubs beat Cedar Rapids Kernels 8-7
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, kisses the MVP trophy after...
Like father, like son: Vlad Guerrero Jr. shines as All-Star
South Bend Cubs meet on the mound during a game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on July 13,...
South Bend Cubs fall to Kernels 8-5 in series opener
Marian alum Riley Tirotta hopes to inspire local Michiana baseball players after draft selection