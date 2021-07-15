Notre Dame gives statement on future of Chick-fil-A on campus

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has released a statement regarding the opening of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus.

The University says it is looking forward to opening the restaurant early next year.

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition to its dining services. Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina said he will “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard some students at the University of Notre Dame wanted to keep the fast-food chain off of their campus

Statement from the University of Notre Dame:

Notre Dame has examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner. The company’s response can be found here.

Our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus, and we look forward to opening one early next year.

More from the University of Notre Dame on its upcoming retail dining master plan:

The University of Notre Dame is excited to announce a variety of updates to its campus retail dining experience. With student and guest experience as the number one priority, the Campus Dining team recently completed a campus restaurant master plan. Focusing on nutrition, wellness, value, affordability, cultural diversity, culinary experiences, sustainability and hospitality, Notre Dame will implement several changes over the next three years. The enhanced offerings are a result of focus groups and interviews involving over 400 undergraduate residential students, off campus students, graduate students, student government representatives, staff, faculty, and community members.

As a result of its review, Campus Dining is excited to announce the following plans:

Beginning August 2021, the University will commence construction of a new Chick-fil-A, which will be located in the former Star Ginger location in Duncan Student Center.

A new Asian concept, “The Noodle Nook,” will be available in the Huddle Mart at LaFortune Student Center beginning August 2021.

Current popular concepts Modern Market, Starbucks, Au Bon Pain (ABP), Garbanzo, and Taco Bell will remain core components of the campus dining experience.

Delivery of Casual Classics, Garbanzo, Modern Market, and Chick-fil-A (beginning January 2022) are available via Notre Dame Casual Catering . Plans for additional delivery services, including autonomous delivery, are being developed for future implementation.

Enhanced plant based options will be offered across campus, and highlighted in outlets such as Garbanzo, Modern Market, the dining halls, some express units and grab n go.

The popular Farmer’s Fridge grab n go line will be expanded in the Huddle Mart, NDH Marketplace, Crossings, etc.

An additional international concept is being developed for LaFortune (specific location to be announced at a later date) and will be announced prior to the 2022/23 academic year.

Additional fresh sandwich options are being evaluated for the 2022/23 academic year and beyond.

An enhanced marketplace vision is being developed for the Huddle Mart.

A new coffee shop and gourmet fresh grocery will soon be offered in the Morris Inn. Construction will begin late 2021.

Flex points will continue to be accepted at Legends and Rohr’s, where new menu offerings will be available August 2021.

Mobile technology and contactless payment are being developed; more information is forthcoming.

Campus Dining is committed to providing Notre Dame students, staff, faculty, and guests a nutritional, diverse, guest focused dining experience. Questions can be directed to dining@nd.edu.

