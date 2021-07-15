More Rain, then a Dry Period

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SOAKING RAIN LIKELY... But there is GOOD news down the road in the 10 day forecast....lots of sunshine Sunday through much of next week. In the mean-time, rain redevelops overnight, along with areas of thunderstorms. The rain and storms expected to continue at times Friday into Friday night. Most computer models show most of us getting 1″ to 2″ of rain, with 3″ possible in some areas. It is possible some of us do not see 1″ of rain, which would be good, since we’re so wet right now. Either way, we can look forward to the dry stretch of weather starting this weekend, and continuing well into next week!

Tonight: Evening shower in spots, then rain and storms return overnight. Low: 66, Wind: N 5-10

Friday: Cloudy with times of rain, and maybe a thunderstorm at times. High: 76, Wind: N 5-10

Friday night: Rain early...tapering off overnight. Low: 63

Saturday: Maybe a shower early, otherwise a bit less humid with clouds and increasing sunshine. High: 78

