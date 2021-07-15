Medical Moment: Subtle warning signs of suicide

Almost everyone knows someone who has died by suicide, tried to commit suicide, or a family who lost someone to suicide.

Experts say there are subtle and not-so-subtle warning signs that we should all know that could end up saving someone’s life.

Every 11 seconds, there is a death by suicide. “Natalie was 22 years old when she took her own life,” says Marie Dudek Brown.

Suicide doesn’t discriminate. But most of its victims have one thing in common. “Ninety percent of people that die by suicide have a mental illness,” says Denisse Centeno Lamas from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Depression, substance use disorders, and psychosis are the most relevant risk factors. That’s why it’s important for loved ones to know the signs. Some are easier to see. “Giving their possession away, talking about suicide, writing about suicide, being impulsive,” Lamas says.

And then there are the subtle signs, including changes in sleeping patterns, or changes in behavior. They may become emotionally distanced at home or at work.

And be aware if they have a new interest in accessing lethal means. Not just purchasing a gun, but stockpiling pills. If you notice any of these things, experts say it’s okay to ask them about it. “Research has proven just by talking about suicide, you won’t put the idea on the person,” Lamas says. “On the contrary, you will give some relief to that person who actually wants to die by suicide and wants to open up.”

And talking about it is the first step to stopping it. For every one suicide, there are 25 attempts. That’s 25 times someone survived. Maybe the next attempt is someone you could save.

According to the CDC, men are more likely to die by suicide than women, but women are more likely to attempt suicide. If you are having suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.