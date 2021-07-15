Local flower farm offering U-Pick

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local flower farm is in the middle of a busy season.

Rows & Rows Lavender Farm, located at 59998 Tamarack Road in North Liberty, opened for U-Pick in 2020.

The farm offers 60 to 70 different types of flowers, specializing in lavender and tuberose.

U-Pick is $8 for all you can fit inside a vase.

“The kids get to run around, the parents just love it,” said Kathy Fogle, the owner. “The husband sometimes won’t let the wife take the scissors out of his hand. It’s been really cool, it’s a lot of positive feedback. Just really it humbles you.”

For tips on planting your very own lavender plant, watch the above video.

For more information or for hours, click here.

