J.R. Konieczny ready to make an impact for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The summer session for Notre Dame Basketball is in full swing in South Bend.

There’s no summers off for former St. Joe star J.R. Konieczny.

For the past month, he has been putting in the work over at Rolfs as he prepares trade his blue and white for the blue and gold.

”I’m really excited,” Konieczny said. “I’ve been talking to the coaches a lot. Been talking to all of the players a lot. We’ve been building a good relationship. I’m just really excited to get there and to get to work.”

J.R. Konieczny has been committed to Notre Dame for nearly two years since August of 2019.

But now as a fresh St. Joe grad, he can finally turn his full attention to the Fighting Irish.

“I think I definitely need to work on defense, being able to move my feet and stay in front of my man, just being able to stay low and really be careful with the ball and that kind of stuff,” Konieczny said. “Not being able to turn the ball over is what Notre Dame does best.

Konieczny grew up in LaPorte before coming to South Bend so he wasn’t always an Irish fan.

“It was Duke,” Konieczny said. “It was Duke...hahahaha”

But Mike Brey was able to convert him and Konieczny will get a chance to face Coach K in his final season.

“I grew up a Duke fan so it’s kind of funny how things worked out to where I’ll be playing against them next year,” Konieczny said.

But Konieczny has no second thoughts.

“Now I’m able to live it out and I’m happy with the choice I made for sure,” Konieczny said.

Konieczny left his mark at St. Joe not only becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, but the county’s boys all-time scorer as well.

“Coach J[Johnson] he gave a lot of responsibility to me to lead St. Joe and that’s kind of something that I take good pride in pretty much,” Konieczny said. “So I’m going to try and use my leadership skills at this level as well. "

His new gym is just a mile and a half away from his old gym, so J.R. is expecting to have quite the support system throughout his Notre Dame career.

“I always have someone asking me, ‘Am I going to be able to get tickets for a home game this year?’” Konieczny said. “But it’ll be really great to have my family close by and to have a lot of my close friends that I’ve grown up with close by for sure. Being bale to have them supporting me, it means a lot for sure.”

Konieczny says he’ll play wherever the coaching staff wants him to play, whatever is best for the team.

If you’re a Notre Dame fan, who doesn’t know about Konieczny, here’s his message to you.

“I put my heart and soul into every single possession, every single practice, every single play,” Konieczny said. “I’m always out there to give it my all and to help do what’s best for the team. The main goal for me is to win. So I’ll do anything I can to win. Winning for me means everything.”

J.R. Konieczny has actually been rooming with fellow incoming freshman and South Bend star Blake Wesley for the summer. The two have been able to motivate each other as they both get used to this new chapter in their lives.

