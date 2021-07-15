Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms This Evening with Periods of Heavy Rain through Friday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Michiana ahead of Gusty thunderstorms Thursday and the periods of heavy rain through Friday night which could lead to localized flooding. The details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 12:30pm Thursday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A First Alert Weather Day has been issued through Friday night.

Primary Threat:

Gusty Thunderstorms (Thursday PM)

Strong Gusty Winds (Thursday PM)

Heavy rainfall (THR-FRI)

Localized Flooding (THR-FRI)

Timing:

Two triggers that will lead to some heavy rain:

Thursday 2pm – 8pm (cold front): Gusty Thunderstorms and heavy downpours possible Friday AM-Saturday early AM (Low): Showers with periods of heavy rain, 2-4 inches of rain, localized Flooding

Thursday afternoon a cold front will approach Michiana and likely trigger some thunderstorms to develop across Michiana. A few of these storms could be strong to severe bringing strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Michiana. The timeframe to see these is between about 2pm and 8pm from NW to SE. Then we do get a break into the overnight hours with some scattered showers or a few rumbles of thunder. As we head into Friday morning our low moves closer and will begin to spread rain showers into the area. As the day moves on periods of heavy rain are likely. Heavy rain could continue into the evening before scattered showers begin to end early Saturday morning. A storm total of between 2-5 inches of rain is possible as well as localized flooding across Michiana.

