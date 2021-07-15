First Alert Forecast: Afternoon T-Storms Lead to A Rainy Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Clouds increasing throughout the day with scattered showers and storms possible through the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the middle 80s before the storms approach. This line of showers and storms may form over Michiana and bring heavy rain and gusty winds, because of this we have a Marginal (1 out of 5) chance for severe weather. The storms will continue into the evening. High of 84.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The storms moving through push to the East. Clouds remain around as our system approaches. Increasing chances for periods of heavy rain overnight and into Friday morning. Low of 68.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Periods of heavy rain are possible. The scattered rain chances begin to decrease during the afternoon and early evening before things begin to clear out late. Cooler and breezy at times. High of 76.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with the chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and early evening. Most of Michiana will remain dry. The increasing sunshine returns by Sunday. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine returns in full as the second half of the weekend looks warm and bright. The sunshine is likely through much of next week with high temperatures topping out in the middle 80s. There are a few chances of a few isolated showers next week and those come late in the week on Friday and Saturday as we bring another system closer to Michiana. Stay dry and keep checking back for the latest as we track more rain!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 14th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 84

Wednesday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: Trace

