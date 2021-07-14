Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Peyton’s next move

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For families considering adoption, there are many different routes. One option is adoption from foster care. Foster kids like 15-year-old Peyton are hoping to find parents who will adopt him and help him reach his goals.

He’s ready for a more permanent home.

“Basically, I’m tired of moving. And I just want somewhere that I can stay. Because I moved so many times,” said Peyton.

That’s pretty common with foster kids like Peyton. He’s been in the foster care system for the past six years.

“I’ve been up for adoption since I was 9. And I haven’t been adopted,” said Peyton.

That can cause a lot of stress.

“I felt a lot of anxiety and sometimes depression. Because this past year I’ve moved four times already,” explained Peyton. “And it’s kind of hard once you’ve moved so many times and you don’t really know what to do.”

But Peyton knows what he wants to do once he graduates.

“Well, I want to be an EMT driver, but that takes a lot of skill,” said Peyton.

He’s working on his grades.

“My favorite subject is math, but my best subject is reading or history,” said Peyton.

This natural athlete enjoys a lot of different sports, but he has his favorites.

“Basketball, football, baseball. I guess it depends,” said Peyton.

And his future depends on a new family who will help him make his next move. Peyton knows what he wants.

“Obviously, love and respect. But mainly caring,” said Peyton.

If you care about foster kids, click here for links to the Indiana Adoption Program website.

There you can find out how you can become a foster parent or adopt a child like Peyton from foster care.

Peyton | Indiana Adoption Program

