U.S. 30 closures at SR 331 to switch from westbound to eastbound lanes

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - U.S. 30 eastbound in Marshall County is closing this week as repairs are made to pipes under the road.

Work on eastbound lanes is set to beginning tomorrow, July 15, and will take two weeks. The detour will continue to follow State Road 19, State Road 10 and State Road 331.

Meantime, the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 will reopen tomorrow, July 15.

