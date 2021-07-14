Street improvement project begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another street scape improvement project begins on South Bend’s west side.

This time, the city is investing $1.7 million in a two block section of Lincolnway West between Elmer and Freemont.

The project calls for new lighting, curbs, sidewalks, bump outs, storm sewers, and pavement.

“But I love the sidewalks that’s going in the bike lanes, and then of course, the infrastructure that’s going in underneath all that to make sure we stay have some good infrastructure, with our homes and businesses,” says Consuella Hopkins of Consuella’s Accounting and Tax.

Lane restrictions will be in place over the next 90-days.

For up to three days, Lincolnway and Olive streets will have to be closed to accomodate sewer work.

Dates for the street closures will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.