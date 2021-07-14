Advertisement

South Bend woman pleads guilty to obstruction of mail

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is pleading guilty to obstruction of mail.

Robin Weldy was a postal carrier in spring of 2019.

Weldy says that, during her route in the Northern District of Indiana, she knowingly and willfully tossed mail in the garbage dumpster.

She says she did this because she was behind in her deliveries and wanted to dispose of the mail rather than deliver it.

Sentencing is set for September 22.

