South Bend Cubs fall to Kernels 8-5 in series opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs did not get off to a strong start against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Cubs gave up a three-run home run in the first inning and changed pitchers twice in the first two innings as they fell to the Kernels 8-5.

However, Wednesday will be a special day at Four Winds Field for South Bend’s own Tyler Beck.

The Kernels starter is a 2014 South Bend St. Joe grad and will start for Cedar Rapids against the Cubs.

This season, Beck has started seven games for the Kernels, and he has a 3.42 ERA with 41 strikeouts.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.