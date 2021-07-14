South Bend Cubs fall to Kernels 8-5 in series opener
The Cubs gave up a three-run home run in the first inning and changed pitchers twice in the first two innings as they fell to the Kernels 8-5.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs did not get off to a strong start against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
The Cubs gave up a three-run home run in the first inning and changed pitchers twice in the first two innings as they fell to the Kernels 8-5.
However, Wednesday will be a special day at Four Winds Field for South Bend’s own Tyler Beck.
The Kernels starter is a 2014 South Bend St. Joe grad and will start for Cedar Rapids against the Cubs.
This season, Beck has started seven games for the Kernels, and he has a 3.42 ERA with 41 strikeouts.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.