Ninja Golf hosts event for ADEC clients

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - ADEC’s Camp Wy.Not summer experience continued Wednesday at Ninja Golf in Granger, providing a chance for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as physical limitations to make memories with their friends.

In fact, the event segued into a longtime vision Ninja Golf owner John Miller had before the business was built.

“I was working as a pharmacist in Elkhart and had that interaction with some ADEC families. And I thought, What an amazing activity for these families to just connect and bring joy to each other and bring joy to us. So I had thought about that and pictured that,” explained Miller.

Miller’s dream came true years later on Wednesday, as ADEC clients enjoyed nine holes of golf.

“When you see an individual that may be struggling, and then they’re out here, to them, it doesn’t matter if it’s eight or nine swings to get it in the hole. They clap, there’s just [rejoicing]. And sometimes it’s just a simple mobility of being able to move and get it lined up. It’s an achievement,” remarked Donna Belusar, President and CEO of ADEC.

ADEC client Jordan had a hole-in-one and was having a blast.

“I will hang out with my besties,” he said.

Miller thinks everyone, regardless age or ability, wakes up with the goal of trying to have a good day – and he hopes to play a part of that.

“I Imagine, for these kids, too, they want joy and happiness, and the thought that someone cares about them and loves them, to just come to their lives every day. So if we can do that, then that makes me happy,” Miller said.

ADEC clients also had a pizza party while a balloon artist made them inflatable creations.

Belusar added that donations from the public fund activities for ADEC clients.

