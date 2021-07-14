Advertisement

Niko Kavadas does not want to be limited to designated hitter at next level

It’s obvious Kavadas knows how to hit. He belted a Notre Dame record 22 home runs in 2021.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame slugger and Penn High School graduate Niko Kavadas did not have to wait long on Day 3 of the MLB Draft as he was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 11th round with the 316th overall pick.

Boston was one of the four teams who showed the most interest in Kavadas during the pre-draft process.

And, of course, the Red Sox play in the American League, which is where the designated hitter spot in the lineup comes in to play.

However, he says he doesn’t have plans to play the DH at the next level, he wants to get on the field.

“I absolutely feel like I can play a position,” Kavadas said. “Growing up I played center field until my senior year where I played shortstop under the circumstances at Penn. I think I have what it takes to play out there and a couple of reps in the offseason it will be like I never left. I think I am a pro product as is right now in the box. I think that I am an offseason or two away from making defensive strides and being able to compete in all phases of the game.”

Many draft experts view Kavadas going to the Red Sox in the 11th round as a huge steal.

Kavadas was projected to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round.

